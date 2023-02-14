Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 3,247 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

