Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,940,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,897,413 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
