FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

