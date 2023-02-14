FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $12,934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock worth $39,508,499. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.