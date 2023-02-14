FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $334.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

