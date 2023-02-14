FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

