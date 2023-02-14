FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

