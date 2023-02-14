FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

