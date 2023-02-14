FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 628,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,421,000. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 853,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

