FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
VBR stock opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.81.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
