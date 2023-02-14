FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,918 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

