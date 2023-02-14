FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,699 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $600,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

