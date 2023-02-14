FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $81.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.