Fei USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $495,057.86 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.20 million and approximately $495,057.86 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00043600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00217398 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99514042 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $571,425.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

