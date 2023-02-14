Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

