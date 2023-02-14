Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,809 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $41,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

