Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $159,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.