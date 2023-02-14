Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

