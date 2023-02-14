Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,427. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

