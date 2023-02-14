Financial Survey: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Locafy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 2.98 -$387.77 million ($1.44) -8.63 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dada Nexus and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $20.05, indicating a potential upside of 61.43%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Locafy.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -28.88% -30.01% -23.75% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

