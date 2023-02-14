First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,481,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BICK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

