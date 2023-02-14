First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 58.0% in January

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 488,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.