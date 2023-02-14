First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 58.0% in January

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 488,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,536,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

