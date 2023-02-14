First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,573. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

