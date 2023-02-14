First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,582 shares during the period. First Western Financial makes up about 1.8% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.03% of First Western Financial worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 12,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYFW. Hovde Group lowered First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

