FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

