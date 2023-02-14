FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. FirstEnergy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

