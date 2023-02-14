FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FitLife Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FTLF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. FitLife Brands has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

