Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.21.

FIVE opened at $207.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.69. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $207.91.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

