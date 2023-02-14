FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):

2/13/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $245.00.

2/10/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

2/10/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $240.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

1/25/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.34. 607,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,667. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average of $196.69.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

