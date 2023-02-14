Floki Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $203.38 million and $16.62 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00430875 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.98 or 0.28541928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC)."

