Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.27. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

