Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.
Flux Power Stock Performance
Shares of FLUX stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.27. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.