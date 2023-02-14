Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,224,000 after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $30,744,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.