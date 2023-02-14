Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,679 shares of company stock worth $13,611,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.45. 132,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

