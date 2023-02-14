Fort L.P. Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,541 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,837. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

