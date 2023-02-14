Fort L.P. Has $514,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,789,000 after acquiring an additional 280,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,081. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

