Fort L.P. Has $521,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,157,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,289,000 after buying an additional 98,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,237. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

