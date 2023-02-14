Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.62. The company had a trading volume of 212,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

