Fort L.P. Sells 1,385 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,243,000 after purchasing an additional 438,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.30. The company had a trading volume of 152,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,411. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

