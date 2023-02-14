Fort L.P. Sells 2,199 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.