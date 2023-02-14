Fort L.P. Sells 2,917 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

