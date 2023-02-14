Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4211 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Fortis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $388,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

