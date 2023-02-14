Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of FVI stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.66. 436,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

