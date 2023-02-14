Forum Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.