Forum Private Client Group LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,331. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

