Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Forum Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AGG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,172. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

