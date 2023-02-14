Forum Private Client Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forum Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,635. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

