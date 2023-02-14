Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust makes up about 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. 75,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

