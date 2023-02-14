FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

