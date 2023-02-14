Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

FELE opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.