Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FTF stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

