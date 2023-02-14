Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

