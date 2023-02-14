Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
FTF stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.98.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
